An investigation is under way after a GAA player was seriously injured following an alleged assault in Carlow in the early hours of Monday morning.

Daniel O'Reilly from Graiguecullen sustained head injuries in an altercation involving a number of people at the Potato Market in the town just after 1am.

The Laois inter-county footballer, who is in his early 20s, was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

O'Reilly had featured as a second-half substitute in his county's win in the final of Division 4 of the Allianz Football League on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.