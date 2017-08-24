ESB Networks has rescheduled maintenance works in the Carlow/Bagnalstown areas in order to facilitate customers who may be watching the Conor McGregor fight this weekend.

The maintenance works were due to be carried out on 27 August from 2am-5am, which would have resulted in over 3,400 customers having no electricity during that period. Now, the works will take place on 26 August.

Mr McGregor, a Mixed Martial Arts fighter, is due to fight Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas this weekend. The fight will be aired in the early hours of Sunday morning, Irish time.

In a statement, ESB Networks said the areas that will be affected by the outage are: Bagnalstown, Fenagh, Garyhill, Myshall, Drumfea, Corries, Ballinkillen, Royal Oak, Kilree, Kilcarrig, Newtown and Mile Bush.