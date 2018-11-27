Restrictions are in place at Dublin Port due to strong winds with two weather warnings in place until this afternoon.

Traffic is being restricted entering the south bore of the Port Tunnel causing heavy delays in the area.

Communications Manager at Dublin Port Charlie Murphy said terminal operations have been shut down because of the weather.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said that some terminals have been opened to ease traffic off the Port Tunnel, but there will be a backlog of traffic and there are around 600 trucks are waiting to get into the port.

Mr Murphy said there are three terminal operations that cannot operate and that while ships can dock in the port they cannot load or unload due to safety concerns.

He said easterly winds are blowing straight into the port but hoped the winds would change around midday.

Met Éireann has warned of gusts of up to 110km/h, with winds strongest on exposed coasts.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place until this afternoon for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo and 20-30mm of rain is expected to fall leading to some surface flooding, with Sligo and Leitrim also under a wind warning.

Traffic is being metered into southbound bore of Port Tunnel due to restrictions at the Port. Motorists advised to use alternative routes. As a result, traffic is heavy entering and exiting the tunnelIt's busiest along the Grand Canal eastbound frm Harold's Cross to Ranelagh Rd. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 27, 2018

AA Roadwatch is reporting traffic is moving very slowly on the M4 from J6 Celbridge through to the M50, while the bad weather is also causing delays in Cork and Galway.

It is very heavy on the M1 heading towards the Port Tunnel with long delays being reported.

Dublin Traffic: Trucks drivers North of service stations in Lusk are being asked to pull over temporarily due to traffic backlogs. Please await further updates — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 27, 2018

Very wet and very blustery in most places this morning, with heavy downpours of rain, gales and severe gusts. Some spot flooding locally also. But brighter less windy weather with showers, already in the southwest will extend up across the country gradually. Top temps 8 to 12C. pic.twitter.com/YbU20UhNZI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 27, 2018

Motorist are advised to watch for debris with heavy downpours of rain and severe gusts sweeping across the country.

Debris has been reported on the M6/N6 between Tullamore and Tyrellspass, while there is surface flooding on the N73 between Kildorrey and Mallow in Cork.