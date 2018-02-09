Minister for Sport Shane Ross has called on Mixed Martial Arts chiefs in Ireland to introduce safety and governance standards.

His call follows recommendations of the coroner's court in the inquest into the death of Portuguese MMA fighter João Carvalho, who died in April 2016 after a bout in Dublin.

Yesterday, the coroner returned a verdict of misadventure and recommended the endorsement of a national governing body for MMA.

The inquest also recommended that all medical partners engage nationally qualified paramedics and in the short-term MMA should adopt safety standards used in professional boxing.

Mr Ross said in a statement: "It appears to me that MMA leaders here in Ireland are deliberately dragging their feet on the establishment of appropriate governance and safety standards.

"Today I call on the Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association (IMMAA) to do the right thing - take the steps that are required to safeguard your fighters and prevent needless injury and loss of life.

"Sport Ireland stands ready to help but can only help if you are willing to ask, and if you are willing to do the right thing." Shane Ross

Sports Ireland Chief Executive John Treacy said it was "terrifying and frightening" to hear how events surrounding Mr Carvalho's death had played out.

Mr Treacy attended the inquest at Dublin's Coroner's Court.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Treacy said the inquest showed the devastation of the fighter's death for his family.

He said the organisation needs to have a proper legal entity or body in place to take responsibility for the sport with the support of the membership.

Sports Ireland does not recognise MMA as a sport, but Mr Treacy said it has made itself available to IMMAA to support it to move towards proper self-regulation.

He said a working group, chaired by Professor Jack Anderson, has recommended that a governing body needs to be set up.

It highlighted how leadership is needed from MMA to take more responsibility and to ensure the safety of fighters.

However, Mr Treacy said there is no way to stop MMA fights going ahead without regulation.