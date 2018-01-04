Gardaí say they have found no established link to indicate the attacks in Dundalk yesterday, in which a Japanese national was stabbed to death and two other people were wounded, were terror-related.

The teenager detained over the attacks remains in custody.

The 18-year-old, who is from Egypt, is being interviewed while gardaí continue to liaise with counterparts in the UK and Cairo in an attempt to establish his background.

Gardaí have not established a definite motive for the violent spree in the Avenue Road area of the town.

They say the threat level from international terrorism remains unchanged at moderate, where an attack is possible but not likely.

The Egyptian national had come into contact with gardaí in Dundalk on New Year’s Day when inquiries about his immigration status were conducted.

It is believed he had applied for asylum in Ireland.

The series of attacks began when a 24-year-old Japanese man, who had been living in Ireland for the last year, was fatally stabbed on Avenue Road shortly before 9am.

He has been named as Yosuke Sasaki and is understood to have come from Ebina, west of Tokyo.

He worked in a call centre in Dundalk and it is believed he was targeted randomly as he made his way to the office.

Officials in the Japanese embassy in Dublin have been liaising with the dead man's family and have appealed for privacy.

An Irish man was injured when he was stabbed a short time later on nearby Coes Road.

At 9.40am, gardaí received a report that another local man was injured in an attack with a fence pole at Seatown Place.

Gardaí can hold the suspect until this evening when a decision will be made on whether to charge him or apply to have his period of detention extended.