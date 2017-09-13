The winner of one of Ireland's premier greyhound races has tested positive for the Class A drug cocaine, according to the Irish Greyhound Board.

Clonbrien Hero tested positive for the substance three times within a four week period, between 24 June and 22 July.

The Irish Greyhound Board confirmed the adverse finding on its website, confirming the dog tested positive for 'Benzoylecgonine', or as it is more commonly known, cocaine.

The Class A drug has a similar impact on dogs as it would on humans.

It is unclear whether the Independent Control Committee will meet before or after the Greyhound Derby - which is on 23 September at Shelbourne Park - and is the biggest date in the Irish racing calendar.

A spokesperson for the IGB declined to comment, saying they do not remark on individual cases.