A woman in her 20s has been injured in a suspected assault in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

The woman, who has serious neck and arm injuries, was found near the Baths at Queens Road at around 3.20pm. It is believed she may have been stabbed.

The woman, who is believed to be from China, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she is being treated.

It is understood a man may have been with her prior to the attack, but was not at the scene when emergency services arrived.

Gardaí seeking witnesses after a woman was injured in a suspected assault in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin

Gardaí have carried out an examination of the scene.

An appeal has been made for anyone who was in the Queens Road area between 3pm and 4pm to come forward. Anyone with information is asked contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-666-5000.