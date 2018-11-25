Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Derry.

A 35-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were arrested in the city earlier today.

It comes after a murder investigation was launched after a man’s body was found off Creggan Street in an alleyway in the early hours of this morning.

The man's body had been found shortly before 2.45am this morning.

Police said he had sustained "significant" injuries to his head and body.

A post-examination is due to take place.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The area around Creggan Street and the Little Diamond remained cordoned off this morning as officers conducted investigations.

The public is advised to avoid the area.