UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been fined €400 at Blanchardstown District Court after pleading guilty to a speeding offence.

McGregor appeared in court after being ordered to do so by a judge.

Judge Miriam Walsh told McGregor's solicitor he would have to attend in person if he wanted evidence given in the case.

Lawyer Graham Kenny told the court McGregor wanted to plead guilty after being clocked driving at more than 100km/h on the N7 Naas Road at Rathcoole, Co Dublin, on 31 March.

Conor McGregor has turned down the offer to pay a €400 fine for speeding in instalments. pic.twitter.com/VuisqNXq6l — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 30, 2017

He said McGregor had filled in his name incorrectly when he returned a fixed charge penalty notice over the incident. The fighter left his middle name Anthony off the form, the court was told.

Judge Walsh said the case had been mentioned on two previous occasions and she was annoyed that he was not in court to give evidence in person.

"Like everybody else, if he's putting in a plea of mitigation he has to be here," she said.

Mr Kenny said he would contact the UFC lightweight champion.

Judge Walsh added: "I'm giving him one more opportunity. If he's not here the next time I'm going to seek a bench warrant. This is like a broken record."

She said she had already dealt with McGregor's business associate and business manager at previous court hearings and was now dealing with the case through his solicitor.

"This is absolute disrespect to the court," she said. "I'm very annoyed with Mr McGregor in the same way I'm annoyed with any other defendant."

She told Mr Kenny: "You can tell him there'll be a bench warrant coming his direction if he's not here."

Garda William Dempsey told the court that McGregor had been recorded driving at 158km in a 100km zone on 31 March this year.

A notification was sent out on 5 April of a fixed charge notice, but that expired.

Conor McGregor leaving Blanchardstown District Court

McGregor took the stand after swearing the oath, when asked by the judge what speed he was travelling, he said "I can’t remember, to be honest".

The judge asked him: Did you not hear the guard?

He replied "What I did hear was that I had tried my best to pay it, I don’t know, it didn’t pay".

The judge said that is not it, and when she asked him what happened, he said "I don’t know".

His solicitor intervened to say McGregor was pleading guilty.

The judge asked McGregor how much he earned, and said "it may seem a stupid question but please do not tell me you made €110 million in a day."

McGregor laughed and there was laughter in the court when he replied €140m.

The judge convicted him and fined him €400 with two months to pay.

There was more laughter when she said that he could pay by installments.

The judge also said that "in spite of your good fortune, I would ask you to take cognisance of others on the road and slow down."

McGregor apologised, and said he wanted to show his respect by showing up in court.