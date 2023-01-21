There will be a zero VAT rate on Covid-19 tests kits once again, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has announced this evening.

The price of antigen tests had risen dramatically since the start of this year after VAT was charged at 23% on the tests.

This followed the ending of a European Commission derogation introduced during the pandemic.

However, following extensive discussions between Revenue and Minister McGrath it has been agreed to return the VAT rate to zero immediately.

The minister said the move was important due to the ongoing circulation of this virus and its significant impacts on the healthcare system.

"In my view costs of such testing kits should be kept to a minimum, and this is the context in which I am zero rating VAT on these products with immediate effect," Minister McGrath said.

Legislation to make this VAT rate permanent is set to go before the Oireachtas soon.