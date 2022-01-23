There has been an appeal for witnesses to a number of alleged assaults in Sligo town to come forward.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of the town between 8pm and 10pm last night.

In a statement, they said anyone who "noticed any activity which caught their attention" to come forward, whether they think it may be of relevance or not.

Any motorists who were travelling through the areas and may have dash-cam footage are also asked to make this available to gardaí.

They have also appealed to any taxi drivers who were working at the time and may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-915700, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.