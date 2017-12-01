Former inter-county footballer Alan Dillon is seeking a Fine Gael nomination to contest the next general election in the four-seat constituency of Mayo.

The 35-year-old called time on his Mayo footballing career last month. He continues to line out with his club Ballintubber.

This afternoon it was confirmed by the local Fine Gael branch in Castlebar that he would go before a selection convention due to be held early in the new year.

Prospective candidates need to be nominated by two members at convention.

This afternoon, local Fine Gael TD and Minister Michael Ring, said the party would be running three candidates in Mayo, as it was seeking three seats there in the next Dáil.

The decision by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny not to contest the next election has left the party without a candidate in the Castlebar area.

It will be the first time since the 1950s that there has not been a member of the Kenny family on the ballot paper in Mayo.

There had been speculation that local Senator Paddy Burke would seek a nomination. It is unclear what his intentions are at this point in time.

Two Fine Gael and two Fianna Fáil TDs were returned in the 2016 election in Mayo.