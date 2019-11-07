Telecoms contractor KN Circet is to create 600 new jobs over the next 18 months.

The jobs were announced as the company today launched its new training academy in Rathcoole, in Co Dublin.

KN Circet's clients include Eir, Openreach, BT Ireland, Enet, Virgin Media and ESB.

It said it is currently "bedding in" 200 jobs in areas such as administration, fibres splicing, cabling and smart metering installations.

A further 400 more jobs are planned for the coming 12 months.

KN Circet's €0.5m training academy can facilitate up to 2,000 people a year and it will train telecom operatives for projects such as Eir's 1.4 million urban homes and Openreach Northern Ireland's ultrafast fibre rollouts.

It will also train electricians for the rollout of ESB's smart metering project.

KN Circet's chief executive and founder Donagh Kelly said the new Rathcoole facility is the result of decades of hard work from the company's workforce.

He said the scenario-based training programme is built from real experiences.

"We equip trainees with the necessary skills required for this growing industry," Mr Kelly said.

"KN Circet are creating local jobs for this growing industry and look forward to facilitating positive career paths for our existing and future employees," he added.

