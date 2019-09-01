British cabinet minister Michael Gove has refused to confirm the UK government would abide by legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit if it is forced through by Tory rebels and the opposition this week.

Mr Gove, who is in charge of no-deal preparations, also said that some food prices would increase in the event of withdrawal from the EU without an agreement with Brussels.

Pressed repeatedly on whether the government would abide by a successful bid by Commons opponents to pass legislation preventing a no-deal withdrawal on 31 October, Mr Gove told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show: "Let's see what the legislation says.

"You're asking me about a pig in a poke.

"And I will wait to see what legislation the opposition may try to bring forward."

The comments come ahead of another pivotal week in the House of Commons and an expected clash when opponents of no-deal look set to try to seize control of the parliamentary agenda to push through legislation delaying Brexit beyond 31 October.

Labour's Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer said Mr Gove's stance was "breathtaking".

He tweeted: "For ministers not to confirm that this government will accept and comply with legislation lawfully passed is breathtaking.

"The prime minister must make a statement on this straightaway. No government is above the law."

The European Union's top Brexit negotiator has said he was not optimistic about avoiding a no-deal scenario as the EU could not meet Britain's demands that the backstop is removed from the Withdrawal Agreement.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Michel Barnier said that the backstop had to stay to protect the integrity of the EU's single market, while ensuring an open border on the island of Ireland.

"I am not optimistic about avoiding a no-deal scenario, but we should all continue to work with determination," Mr Barnier said.

"The backstop is the maximum amount of flexibility that the EU can offer to a non-member state."

Former UK Attorney General Dominic Grieve has said that if legislation aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit is passed and Mr Johnson's government does not abide by it, then the government would face "serious consequences".

Speaking on RTÉ's This Week programme, the pro-remain MP also said a no-confidence vote on the issue could not be ruled out.

Reacting to Mr Gove's comments, Mr Grieve said the minister was engaging in "a delightful exercise in procrastination".

"If the legislation passes and becomes the law of the land, the government has to obey the law of the land, and if it doesn't obey the law of the land then it will face serious consequences. I think we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," he said.

"I'm fairly confident if the House of Commons moves to extend Article 50, then the government is simply going to have to comply, because they can't act unlawfully."

Leading Tory rebel and former justice minister David Gauke said he was holding discussions with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow regarding the Brexit agenda.

Mr Gauke told Sky News: "I want to hear from him as to what is his plan to deliver a deal.

"When are we putting forward proposals to deal with this backstop issue?

"And I want to hear how he plans to deliver the legislation if we get a deal by October 31, because at the moment, frankly, I can't see how he's got time to do that."

Referring to reports that Tories who oppose a no-deal option could lose the party whip, Mr Gauke said: "Sometimes there is a point where ... you have to judge between your own personal interests and the national interest.

"And the national interest has to come first.

"But, I hope it doesn't come to that, and I hope cooler and calmer heads will look at this and think that trying to split the Conservative Party in this way is not a sensible way forward for the Conservative Party, or indeed for the country."

Yesterday, protesters rallied in dozens of cities in Britain against Mr Johnson's controversial move to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit.

In the biggest demonstration, thousands of whistle-blowing, drum-banging people gathered raucously outside the gates of Downing Street in London chanting "Boris Johnson shame on you!"

What is the backstop?

The demonstrations come ahead of an intense political week in which Mr Johnson's opponents will go to court to block his move to suspend parliament from mid-September and legislate against leaving the European Union without an agreement.

Mr Johnson hit out at the prospect in a newspaper interview published today.

"What on earth are we achieving by this?" he told the Sunday Times, noting Brexit had already been delayed twice this year and warning rebel Tory MPs risked toppling the ruling Conservatives.

"What we need to do is get a deal done, or if we can't get a deal done then get out of the EU on October the 31st, come what may.

"And that's what we're going to do," he added.

Mr Johnson's parliament suspension was widely seen as a way of limiting the time his opponents have to organise against him.

In London, participants heard speeches from opposition politicians on a stage erected on Whitehall before marching through Westminster.

Organisers using the slogan #StopTheCoup claimed as many as 100,000 people turned out in London.

Some protesters blocked traffic, and the Metropolitan Police said it made three arrests at the event.

Crowds gathered in cities all over Britain, from Exeter in the southwest and Oxford in central England, to Manchester, York and Newcastle in the north. They also rallied in Belfast, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Additional reporting AFP/Reuters