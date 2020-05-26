Nursing Homes Ireland will tell the Special Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 that State organisations left nursing homes and their residents isolated in the early days of the pandemic.

In his opening statement, seen by RTÉ News, CEO Tadhg Daly will tell the committee that when the pandemic began, patients were discharged from acute hospitals to nursing homes without being tested for Covid-19.

This is the second sitting of the Oireachtas committee which is examining Ireland's response to Covid-19.

Today, NHI and the Health Information and Quality Authority will discuss their roles in managing the virus in the nursing home sector.

In his opening statement, Mr Daly will say that nursing homes were isolated "in the early days" of the pandemic.

Mr Daly says that is because the focus was on keeping the virus out of hospitals.

His opening statement also says the National Treatment Purchase Fund - responsible for the commissioning of nursing home care - "fell silent" as homes incurred considerable costs to manage the pandemic.

HIQA will also go before the committee. It will say there was no national clinical oversight of the care being given in the sector.

After that the committee will turn to the subject of Direct Provision - when representatives of the Department of Justice and Equality and the Health Service Executive will discuss conditions and infection control in those settings.

Yesterday, the Department of Health said there were no deaths of people with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 1,606 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A further 59 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed, bringing the number of confirmed cases here to 24,698.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.

Generally, you need to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person and within 2 metres of them, to be considered at-risk, or a close contact.