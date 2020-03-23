RTÉ broadcaster Claire Byrne has told colleagues that she tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email to staff, she wrote: "As some of you may know, I tested positive for Covid-19.

"I made the decision that I wanted you all to know this at the earliest opportunity. The HSE contact tracing system worked with me over the weekend."

Ms Byrne said that she was now well, and through the peak of the condition, and wanted to thank everyone who had expressed support, in particular those in RTÉ who spent the weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of her diagnosis.

She said she was getting better and was working with Medmark and her own GP who will assess when it is safe to return to work.

Claire Byrne co-presented her show from her home last week, telling viewers she was self isolating following symptoms of a cold and awaiting test results. She is expected to update viewers on her condition on tonight's show.

Tonight's Claire Byrne Live programme will be co-presented by Sarah McInerney in studio, and Claire Byrne via live video link at 10.35pm on RTÉ One.

On Saturday, RTÉ announced that a member of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

RTÉ said in line with HSE guidelines, public health services would be in contact with those individuals who had direct contact with the person who tested positive.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.

Generally, a person needs to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person, within 1-2 metres, to be considered at-risk or a close contact.