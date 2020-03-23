Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has been acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

Mr Salmond was cleared of all charges by a jury following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12 charges and returned a not proven verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape.

Mr Salmond had denied all the charges and giving evidence claimed some were "deliberate fabrications for a political purpose".

The 65-year-old was first arrested and charged by Police Scotland in relation to the allegations in January 2019.

Alex Salmond was found not guilty of indecent assault of a woman, known as Woman A, on various occasions in June and July 2008 in Glasgow.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault of the same woman on an occasion in December 2010 at a nightclub in Edinburgh.

Mr Salmond was found not guilty of indecent assault of a woman, known as Woman B, on an occasion between October and November 2010 at Bute House in Edinburgh.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman, known as Woman C, in a car travelling between Holyrood Road and Waverley Station in Edinburgh on an occasion in February 2011.

He was also found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman, known as Woman D, on various occasions between May 2011 and June 2013 at Bute House, at the Scottish Parliament and elsewhere.

The jury returned a not proven verdict after Alex Salmond was accused of sexually assaulting a woman with intent to rape on an occasion in December 2013 at Bute House, Edinburgh.

He was found not guilty of sexually assaulting the same woman, known as Woman F, on an occasion between November and December 2013 at the same location.

Alex Salmond was found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman, known as Woman G, on an occasion in March 2012 at Ubiquitous Chip, a restaurant in Ashton Lane, Glasgow. He was also found not guilty of sexually assaulting the same woman on an occasion in April 2014 at Bute House.

Mr Salmond was found not guilty of the attempted rape of a woman at the first minister's official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh in June 2014.

He was found not guilty of sexually assaulting the same woman, known as Woman H, at Bute House the previous month.

Mr Salmond was found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman, known as Woman J, on an occasion in September 2014 at Bute House.

He was also found not guilty of sexually assaulting another woman, known as Woman K, on an occasion in November 2014 at Stirling Castle.