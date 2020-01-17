Gardaí in Cork are treating as murder the death of 20-year-old student Cameron Blair, who was stabbed at a house party in the city last night.

A post-mortem examination on Mr Blair's body has been completed at Cork University Hospital.

Further results from the post-mortem examination aren't being revealed.

Cameron, who was a second-year student at Cork Institute of Technology, was from the village of Ballinascarthy in west Cork.

He is survived by his parents and younger brother.

Cameron is understood to have been at a party in the house he lived in on Bandon Road last night when a dispute arose at around 9.10pm, during which he was stabbed.

He staggered out onto the street before he collapsed.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Around 20 people were in the house at the time.

It is understood a group of people arrived at the house shortly after 9pm and a dispute arose as they were refused entry.

The young man was stabbed and his attacker fled the scene.

Many students from CIT and nearby University College Cork live in the Bandon Road area and the street was busy last night when the stabbing occurred, as students returned from the Christmas break.

A full technical and forensic examination is getting underway at the scene in #Cork of the country's latest violent death: a student, in his late teens or early 20s, fatally stabbed. Gardaí are appealing for people with information to contact them. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/B0Xs2nPwrS — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) January 17, 2020

President of Cork Institute of Technology Barry O'Connor said the entire CIT community is in shock at Cameron's death "in such dreadful circumstances".

He extended "heartfelt sympathies" to Cameron's family and friends and said counselling will be put in place for his classmates and fellow students.

Cameron played rugby with Bandon Rugby Club and is a former pupil at Bandon Grammar School.

In a statement, Bandon Grammar School said it had learned of Cameron's death with great regret.

The school statement said: "Our school community is deeply affected, particularly senior students as the deceased still has family members in the school. The management and staff extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends.

"Students are being cared for and counselled in school. Classes continue for all year groups as we try to keep the school day as normal as possible, while recognising the traumatic impact on many."

Cameron Blair played rugby with Bandon Rugby Club (Pic: Gerard McCarthy Photography)

Church of Ireland bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton, said Cameron was well known as a rugby player and athlete in his local community.

He said his heart goes out to Cameron's parents and brother as well as his friends and peers.

"On behalf of everyone living in this part of Cork, and on behalf of us all in the Church of Ireland community in Cork, Cloyne and Ross, I send them our sincerest condolences," he said.

Gardaí are conducting house-to-house inquiries and gathering CCTV footage.

The scene remains sealed off for a forensic examination.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have phone or camera footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any garda station.