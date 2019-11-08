The Managing Director of Irish Water has said they cannot rule out another boil water notice being issued for customers of the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

A boil water notice remains in place for more than 615,000 people in parts of Dublin, Meath and Kildare, with efforts expected to continue today to solve issues affecting water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency is due to carry out an audit on the facility today, and will take samples to see what condition the water is in. However, a spokesperson has said the audit does not automatically mean the boil water notice will be lifted.

Irish Water Managing Director Niall Gleeson told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that they need to make sure public health is the driving factor, and so "unfortunately the boil water notice has to stay in place for the moment".

He said that while they are trying to do all they can to ensure the safety of the water for customers, there may be more boil water notices issued.

"Given the condition of the plant and what we are seeing now, there is a possibility of another boil water notice.

"But as I say, we have our engineers on site and we are looking at the plant, getting it back in service this week, but also looking at the longer term.

"Can we add functionality to the plant so we can help it ride through these storms, and then bring it back on line when these storms have passed? Pumping up the reservoir is maximising the other plants. So we are doing everything we can".

It is the second boil water notice in two weeks, and Mr Gleeson said they realise the impact this is having on so many people and apologised for it.

"We've made some improvements to the plant during the week and it is operating well. We have taken a lot of data of how the plant is operating and that is what the EPA will be looking at, along with the two satisfactory samples that we have from the water that is entering the system".

He went on to say that while the plant is currently delivering water to the quality that is needed, the EPA and HSE need to see that the quality can be consistently delivered.

Heavy rainfall in recent days has added to problems at the Leixlip Plant, and Mr Gleeson said they have tried to take pressure off the facility by ramping up the Ballymore Eustace plant, which is "running really well".