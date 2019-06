In Pictures: Donald Trump's state visit to UK

Melania and Donald Trump landed at Stansted Airport at the start of their three-day visit

Military pomp, ceremony and Britain's royal family appeared to charm US President Donald Trump as he began his official state visit to the UK on the lawns of Buckingham Palace.

President Trump salutes as he and his wife disembark Air Force One

A 41-gun salute greeted the Trumps as they arrived at Buckingham Palace

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla greeted the US President and his wife Melania on the lawn at Buckingham Palace

Donald Trump inspected the guard of honour - Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards under the command of Major Hamish Hardy

The US President was given a full royal welcome at Buckingham Palace

Melania and Donald Trump pictured alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

There was much discussion about President Trump's hand shake with the Queen

The Queen and President Trump view displays of US items of the Royal collection at Buckingham Palace

Two US service personnel prepare for the arrival Donald Trump at Westminster Abbey

Donald Trump placed a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at the abbey

A protester (left) and a Trump supporter exchange views outside Buckingham Palace