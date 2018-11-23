Britain’s former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has said Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal proposals are worse than staying in the EU.

Asked if the Mrs May’s deal was worse than remaining in the bloc, Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm not going to advocate staying in the EU.

"But, if you just presented me terms, this deal or EU membership, because we would effectively be bound by the same rules but without the control or voice over them, yes, I think this would be even worse than that."

Mr Raab said the current agreement was unlikely to be passed by the Commons, and that ministers should contemplate leaving without one, saying: "We will, I think, inevitably see Parliament vote this deal down.

"And then I think some of those other alternatives will need to come into play."

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said he believed support for the Prime Minister's Brexit deal would grow in Parliament as MPs considered the alternatives.

Speaking on the same programme, he said:

"The deal that we have on the table is a strong deal. It is a good, balanced deal. As people reflect on what the alternatives are, I think people are going to come to see this is a very good deal for Britain.

"If we weren't to pass this deal, I think it becomes rather unpredictable what happens next. There is a risk on the one hand beyond that of no Brexit at all - and there are people trying to thwart Brexit - and there is also a risk of no deal.

"Neither of those two things are attractive. This is why I believe this deal, which is a strong deal, will gain more and more traction."

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has repeated his threat to veto the draft agreement on the UK leaving the European Union.

Spain has reservations about the deal, which it has said does not specify the future status of the British territory of Gibraltar.

Mr Sanchez said that following a conversation with Mrs May on the subject, their positions remained "far away" and that if there were no changes to the draft Brexit deal, Spain would veto it.

After my conversation with Theresa May, our positions remain far away. My Government will always defend the interests of Spain. If there are no changes, we will veto Brexit. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 22, 2018

Spain insists on a bilateral agreement with the UK over sovereignty of Gibraltar.

In a referendum in 2002, the people of Gibraltar rejected a joint sovereignty proposal on which Spain and the United Kingdom were said to have reached "broad agreement".

The British government has stated that it would never enter into an agreement on sovereignty without the agreement of the government of Gibraltar and its people.

Mrs May is expected to return to Brussels tomorrow for further meetings with the European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker.

EU leaders are scheduled to gather on Sunday to confirm the deal.

Mrs May has told UK MPs that talks are now at a critical point.

The scale of the task ahead of her convincing them to vote for the deal she wants was made clear after almost three hours of debate in the House of Commons in London last night.

She faced criticism from her own Conservative party, the opposition - and the DUP, on whose support in parliament her government relies.

Many are unhappy with a deal which they believe has the potential to leave the UK linked to the EU but without a say in its rules.

Downing Street has said the prime minister believes she can win a vote on the subject at Westminster in the coming weeks.

Additional reporting: AFP