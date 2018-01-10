The Criminal Assets Bureau has carried out a number of searches at private and business premises in Dublin city centre.

Around €4,500 in cash was seized along with two Rolex watches, a drone with recording facilities, documents, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Gardaí believe the items recovered relate to the proceeds of crime.

The searches took place in Rialto, Dún Laoghaire, Francis St and other city centre locations.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.