British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the UK will be looking for a free trade agreement with the EU that will cover goods and services in Phase Two of the Brexit negotiations this year.

In a BBC interview Mrs May said she wanted a relationship that was as frictionless and as tariff-free as possible.

Mrs May said the Phase One talks had ended in a real spirit of co-operation between the UK and the EU.

Mrs May also said the British Parliament would get a "meaningful vote" on Brexit this year.

Following three high profile departures from her Cabinet in the run up to Christmas, Mrs May is expected to announce a Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow.

She must balance any moves within her team against the knowledge of the difficult times that lie ahead, as well as her own still vulnerable position as leader.

Mrs May said she would announce changes to her ministerial team soon, with media reports saying her foreign, finance, interior and Brexit ministers would keep their jobs in a reshuffle starting tomorrow.

After running a poorly-received campaign at a national election last year that badly damaged her authority, Mrs May is leading a delicately balanced minority government tasked with delivering Britain's exit from the European Union.

She is also under pressure to tackle a range of domestic policy problems.

She said ministerial changes were necessary following the departure of her long-standing ally and de-facto deputy prime minister Damian Green, who she forced to resign in December after he made misleading statements about pornography found on an office computer.

"Obviously, Damian Green's departure before Christmas means that some changes do have to be made, and I will be making some changes," she said.

Mrs May said the reshuffle would come soon, but did not give any further details.

The Sunday Times said foreign minister Boris Johnson, finance minister Philip Hammond, interior minister Amber Rudd and Brexit minister David Davis would not lose their jobs in the reshuffle. The report did not cite its sources.

Mrs May is also expected to announce a new first secretary of state to replace Mr Green - an important post with responsibility for maintaining unity in a cabinet still divided over the best approach to Brexit.