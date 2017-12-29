Kerry Mountain Rescue has assisted three climbers off Carrauntoohil after one of the group sustained an injury, bringing to seven the number of people rescued in four callouts since St Stephen’s Day.

The climbers contacted Kerry Mountain Rescue at 11.30pm after a man, who was climbing with two women, hurt his lower leg.

The group were on Howling Ridge, 150m below the summit.

A full callout was planned for first light, but four team members dispatched overnight to bring first aid, food and shelter reached the group at 3.20am, and after an initial assessment, it was decided to assist the group off the mountain.

The group reached Ard na Locha at 7am.

Rescuers said weather conditions throughout the night were very cold with snow under foot, strong winds, hail, thunder and lightning.

Kerry Mountain Rescue strongly urges climbers and walkers to consider the current winter conditions and their own abilities before setting out in the mountains.