The Government has announced the restoration of funding for 2017 to the Olympic Council of Ireland.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross has approved the €300,000 in support for this year that had been withheld pending the outcome of the Moran Inquiry into the ticketing scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the OCI implementing its reform agenda.

In a statement, Mr Ross said the board of Sport Ireland, through whom the payment is made, is satisfied that funds have been spent on athlete-related activities and are in order for reimbursement at this time.

He said he has maintained contact with OCI President Sarah Keane and other OCI executive committee members, most recently last Monday, when he received a presentation on the progress of reform as well as the OCI's Strategic Plans.

Last September, Mr Ross agreed to release the remaining 2016 funding of around €100,000 to the OCI.

Minister of State for Sport Brendan Griffin has said: "I am delighted that sufficient progress has been made to enable the restoration of funding to the Olympic Council of Ireland.

In a statement today, he said: "I know that it has not been easy, but the OCI is now a much more open and transparent organisation, better suited to its vital function at the heart of Irish sport. I am confident that the reformed OCI will support our Olympic athletes to achieve and exceed their potential in Tokyo in 2020."