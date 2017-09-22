The funeral mass of broadcaster Jimmy Magee has taken place in Dublin.

Mr Magee died on Wednesday at the age of 82. He had been ill for some time.

Chief Celebrant at the funeral mass Father Brian Darcy said no one could sum up the life and times of the legendary RTÉ broadcaster.

Roy Keane, Michael Carruth, John Treacy, John Delaney and GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghaíl were among those in attendance.

President Michael D Higgins was represented by his Aide De Camp.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin also attended this morning’s service.