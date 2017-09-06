A DNA test done on the remains of Salvador Dali show he is not the father of a Spanish psychic claiming to be his illegitimate daughter who asked for his exhumation, the Dali Foundation has said.

"The DNA tests show that Pilar Abel is not Dali's daughter," the foundation said in a statement.

A Spanish court had ordered that Dali's remains be exhumed after the woman who claimed she was the daughter of the world-famous artist filed a paternity claim.

The Madrid court had said the exhumation aimed "to get samples of his remains to determine whether he is the biological father of a woman from Girona".

"The DNA study of the painter's corpse is necessary due to the lack of other biological or personal remains with which to perform the comparative study," it added.

A spokesman for the court at the time said the woman is called Pilar Abel.

Dali was buried in Figueras, a city in the northeastern region of Catalonia where he was born in 1904 and died in January 1989 of heart failure after a life marked by the genius of his work and his own eccentricities and extravagances.