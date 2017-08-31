The Olympic Council of Ireland has said it wants to handle the ticketing arrangements for next year's Winter Olympic Games itself, following a meeting of the board last night.

It met for the first time since the publication of the Moran report on alleged ticket touting at the 2016 Rio games.

The board agreed to accept all the findings of Judge Carroll Moran's report.

It found that the ticket seller appointed by the OCI for Rio 2016, Pro10, was not genuine and was used to disguise the continuing role of THG, which had been rejected by the Rio organising committee.

In a statement, the OCI said the board would look to handle all ticketing for the 2018 Winter Games - after the organising committee of the games refused to work with THG.

The OCI also said it would co-operate with an investigation by the International Olympic Committee's ethics commission into former OCI president Pat Hickey and to share all information requested, including the Moran Report.

The board also unanimously agreed not to accept the return of the former president to its own board.

It has also called for a meeting with Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross in an effort to reinstate State funding.