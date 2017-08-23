A Belfast court has heard that two Irish and Ulster rugby players deny raping the same woman at a house in the city last year.

Paddy Jackson, Oakleigh Park, Belfast, is charged with rape and sexual assault while Stuart Olding, Ardenlee Street, Belfast is charged with two counts of rape in relation to an alleged incident on 28 June 2016.

Both deny the charges.

In the first court hearing relating to the case at Laganside Court, Mr Olding's lawyer said he would submit that there was insufficient evidence for one of the charges.

Paddy Jackson's lawyer said they will call two witnesses - an investigating officer and a civilian who has not been named at this stage.

The players did not appear in court this morning.

The court also heard that a number of films and photographs would form part of the case.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby have said the pair will not play again until the court process is over. Paddy Jackson is a fly-half while Stuart Olding is a centre.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the same case.

Blane McIlroy, Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, has been charged with one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison, Manse Road, Belfast, has been charged with one count of withholding information and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Both Mr Harrison and Mr McIlroy also deny their charges.

Mr Harrison's lawyer told the court he required details of the "alleged lies and omissions" made by his client.

The men were arrested and questioned in June 2016. They can be named under UK law.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall returned the case for mention on 6 September. A trial is unlikely to take place until next year.