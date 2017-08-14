The report into alleged ticket touting at the Rio Olympic games has found that the seller appointed by the Olympic Council of Ireland was not genuine and provided an inadequate and chaotic service.

This resulted in substantial complaints from athletes, relatives, and friends who were unable to get tickets for key events.

The OCI's authorised reseller - Dublin company Pro10 - was appointed after its usual reseller, THG, was rejected by the Rio organising committee.

THG is owned by Marcus Evans Group.

The report by retired judge Carroll Moran found that Pro10 was not fit for purpose and was used to disguise the continuing role of THG.

Judge Moran has recommended against setting up a commission of investigation as he said it would be disproportionate in terms of cost in time and money.

The report says that former OCI president Pat Hickey did not bring before OCI executive committee the rejection of THG, its continuing involvement, or the appointment of Pro10.

It says Mr Hickey's relationship with THG was long standing and to the mutual benefit of THG and the OCI.

Judge Moran says the OCI was run on presidential decision-making rather than a collegiate process and Mr Hickey retained some functions usually handled by the CEO - including fundraising and commercial contracts.

When THG's authorisation for Rio 2016 failed, Marcus Evans communicated to Mr Hickey an option of forming a new company to act as the authorised ticket reseller with some contractual and/or agency relationship with the OCI.

Pro10 was incorporated shortly after this.

THG paid $1 million for rights to London 2012 and Sochi 2014 and Judge Moran says this was without explanation on how it would recoup the money.

He says it was difficult to see how this would be consistent with the allowed 20% premium on the quantity of tickets from the OCI.

The judge also says there was more concern with THG and Pro10 for commercial interests than the interests of athletes.

Pro10 was to get all of the OCI's 46 family tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies and almost all athletic finals.

At least 178 family tickets were transferred from the OCI to Pro10 although these were not allowed for general sale.

The OCI's sport director told the inquiry that they were passed on to Pro10 as the OCI did not require them.

Judge Moran said there should have been balancing payments in the OCI's accounts to account for extra premium tickets but they were absent and there was no supporting documentation which he said was a concern.

The inquiry was hampered by being a non-statutory one without powers of compellability.

THG, Pro10, Mr Hickey and the International Olympic Committee did not cooperate, citing the issue of self-incrimination given that criminal charges have been brought in Brazil.

The OCI did furnish emails and some executives were interviewed.

The inquiry was barred from direct access to the details of individual ticket sales, which it said had substantially undermined its work.

It says its findings are based, by necessity, only on the contributions of those willing or able to participate.#

The OCI Executive Committee this afternoon welcomed the publication of Judge Moran's review.

OCI President Sarah Keane said: "Members of this Executive Committee cooperated fully with the inquiry and we are very keen to ensure that the shortcomings outlined in the report are comprehensively addressed without delay.

"This committee has been working hard since it was elected earlier this year to put the governance systems in place to address the various issues identified within the report.

"We know from speaking to athletes and their families that many felt let down by what happened in Brazil and for that we are sorry.

"It is the intention of the new Executive Committee to deliver a fit for purpose organisation that has athletes, transparency, accountability and governance at its core.

"The reputational and financial damage done to the organisation as a result of the Rio controversy has been immense. The new Executive Committee is committed to managing these issues, driving its reform agenda and rebuilding the organisation brick by brick. Irish Olympic sport deserves nothing less."

Minister for Sport Shane Ross earlier welcomed the "comprehensive and insightful report".

Mr Ross said it was "regrettable that the parties concerned chose not to assist Judge Moran in his inquiries. I believe that if they had co-operated this report would be more complete.

"I understand that those parties have the right not to incriminate themselves. Judge Moran recognises in his Report that this was a legitimate position for them to take. I do not believe that it has fundamentally undermined the value and benefit of the insights that we now have as a result of Judge Moran's careful analysis," he said.

In a statement this afternoon, THG said it had informed the inquiry that "based on legal advice, it was not able at this time to provide information, due to legal issues in Brazil.

"THG wishes to reaffirm that it is satisfied that, at all times, it has acted lawfully in connection with the Rio Olympics, or any Olympics and will make no further comment".

In a statement this afternoon, Mr Hickey said he was advised by his lawyers not to participate in the inquiry, pending the outcome of legal proceedings in Brazil.