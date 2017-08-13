Over 1,000 people attended the funeral of former Galway hurling star Tony Keady in Oranmore this afternoon.

The 53-year-old double All-Ireland winner died suddenly after taking ill earlier this week.

Last Sunday, he had attended Croke Park with his family and witnessed the Galway minor and senior victories.

Former team mates and players from GAA communities all over Ireland paid their respects to the legendary hurler at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Oranmore.

The chief mourners were Tony's wife Margaret and their four children.

The Tipperary team which battled Galway in the 1980s were among the estimated 15,000 people who queued for hours yesterday to sympathise with the Keady family.

Keady was caretaker at Calasanctius College in Oranmore where some of his children are students. He was actively involved in coaching at the school.

A former Hurler of the Year, Tony Keady was one of a family of 11 from east Galway.

He began hurling with his local Killimordaly GAA club, and went on to win two All-Ireland medals in 1987 and 1988.

He continued to play for the Galway senior inter-county team in the 1990s.

Many tributes have been paid to the former centre back in recent days.

Tony Keady will be laid to rest later today in Renville cemetery in Oranmore.