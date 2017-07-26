The Cabinet has agreed to publish retired Judge Carroll Moran's report into the Rio ticketing scandal last summer.

The report will be published within 14 days.

Last month former Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey said his legal team had warned against the publication of the report as it might prejudice his trial in Brazil.

However, Sarah Keane, Mr Hickey's successor as president of the OCI, had called for the non-statutory State inquiry report to be published.

It is a year since Mr Hickey was arrested and charged over an alleged scheme to sell Olympic tickets illegally.

He subsequently spent 12 nights in Bangu prison and several months in Brazil but is now back in Ireland awaiting a court date in Rio.

He says that he is totally innocent and will be proven so.