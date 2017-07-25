The Government should intervene to prevent employment rights abuses for workers in the horse racing industry, according to the Independents 4 Change political group.

A report, commissioned by the group and launched this morning, says it found widespread breaches of rights in areas including excessive working time; "black economy" activity; failure to pay overtime, holiday pay, pension, bonuses and other entitlements; and inadequate representation for stable and stud staff.

It criticises the Workplace Relations Commission for announcing inspections at stud farms and stables in advance, arguing that this permits any employers who may be breaching employment rules to conceal such breaches.

The report, authored by former SIPTU official Dermot O'Loughlin, calls on the Government to replace the Turf Club - which it says is a private body with potential conflicts of interest within horse racing - with a public Commission for Animal Sporting Events Regulation.

It says that at that point public funding of the Turf Club should cease.

It also says Horse Racing Ireland should have no role in negotiating pay, conditions or representation for stable or stud staff involved in Irish racing.

The report adds that the new commission should take responsibility for the welfare of horse racing employees, including a register of stable and stud staff, ensuring employer compliance with health and safety.

Independents 4 Change also say that the commission should administer and distribute the Stable Employee Bonus Scheme and administer a new pension scheme for such staff.

This proposed new pension scheme would require a significantly higher funding allocation.

It says the Irish Stable Staff Association should be closed and all funds received from HRI should cease.

The report calls for an independent review into the potential shortfall in funding for a stable staff pension scheme, and into the winding up of the original Stable Employees Pension and Death Benefit Plan.

Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly said testimony revealed by their investigation revealed wholesale abuses of employment rights.

She said it was time to stop putting taxpayers' money into the Turf Club, HRI and the ISSA.

Ms Daly said a public body was required to oversee and regulate the industry from a staff point of view without conflicts of interest.

She added there was a growing cancer of exploitation which was rotting the industry, and it was up to the Government to intervene and to take a hard line in defence of staff.