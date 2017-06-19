Patrons will no longer be able to bring large bags and backpacks into Croke Park following a review of security arrangements at the stadium.

The new security measures will apply for all match days and concerts at GAA headquarters.

It will come in to effect from Sunday 25 June, when Dublin face Westmeath in the Leinster Football Championship semi-final.

A statement from the GAA said the decision was made following a review of safety procedures with the relevant authorities.

The statement adds that smaller bags will be permitted, but may be subject to searches.

According to the Croke Park website, 'smaller bags' are those no bigger than A4 (21cm x 29.7cm) size.

Plastic bags smaller than A4 size will also be allowed.

People are urged not to bring bags at all where possible in order to avoid delays.

As well as the latter stages of the GAA Championships, Croke Park will also host concerts by Coldplay and U2 on Saturday 8 and Saturday 22 July respectively.

The move follows the introduction of a similar policy at the Aviva Stadium.