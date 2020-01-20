Raheem Mostert had four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers booked their place at the Super Bowl with a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Niners will face the Kansas City Chiefs to decide who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Patrick Mahomes led his side to a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

San Francisco did the damage on the ground rather than through the air, with Mostert being called in for 29 carries and gaining 220 yards and a quartet of scores.

The first scoring rush from 36 yards came 10 minutes into the encounter in California and was followed by a double in the second quarter as the home side went in 27-0 up at the midway point.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Aaron Jones for nine yards to put Green Bay on the board and two further touchdowns in the fourth were purely a consolation as the Niners advanced to their seventh Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns and ran in another

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and ran in another as the Chiefs secured a Super Bowl berth for the first time in 50 years.

A 27-yard rush from the quarterback towards the end of the first half gave the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish in Missouri.

Damien Williams scored on a three-yard rush and Mahomes found Sammy Watkins for a touchdown in the fourth as the Chiefs booked their ticket to the season-ending showpiece in Miami.