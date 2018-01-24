San Antonio Spurs 114 - 102 Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James reached the 30,000 points mark in Cleveland Cavaliers' 114-102 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, making him the seventh player in NBA history to do so.

He's also the youngest player to achieve this feat at 33, surpassing Kobe Bryant's mark of 34 years and 104 days. James needed just seven points to reach the milestone but scored 28 points for the Cavs, who lost for the third time in four games and for the eighth time in its past 11 contests.

Prior to the game, he posted a message of congratulations to his younger self on Instagram, which he later explained to ESPN was something he did to 'psych' himself out.

"I haven't had time to really just sit and appreciate the journey I've been on, and I don't want to because I think it's allowed me to stay on the path I've been on."

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points, and Dejounte Murray added 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals as the host San Antonio Spurs rolled to victory.



Tony Parker added 14 points off the bench for Spurs, Davis Bertans hit for 13 and Kyle Anderson scored 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, as the San Antonio side ended a two-game losing streak.

Golden State Warriors 123 - 112 New York Knicks

Stephen Curry bombed in four 3-pointers in the third quarter as Golden State Warriors rallied from a half-time deficit with a 37-point explosion en route to a victory over New York in California.



Curry finished with eight 3-pointers and 32 points, helping the Warriors win for a 10th straight time this season in the next game following a loss. Kevin Durant added 14 points and 14 assists for Golden State before getting his league-leading fourth ejection for arguing a call late in the contest.



Michael Beasley had 21 points and Courtney Lee 20 for the Knicks, who were playing without star Kristaps Porzingis, out due to a sore left knee.



LA Lakers 108 - 107 Boston Celtics



Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to help Los Angeles avoid a season-series sweep against the visiting Boston Celtics.



Kuzma's fourth-period point total was a season high for a Laker in anyquarter. Jordan Clarkson finished with 22 points, Julius Randle had 14 pointsand 14 rebounds for Los Angles, which won its third consecutive game.



Kyrie Irving had a game-high 33 points, Marcus Smart added 22 and both AlHorford and Marcus Morris scored 13 for the Celtics, who dropped their fourthstraight. Horford also grabbed 12 rebounds.



Oklahoma Thunder 109 - 108 Brooklyn Nets



Russell Westbrook scored 32 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds remaining as Oklahoma City rallied from a 15-point deficit to edge visiting Brooklyn.



Westbrook capped his 14th game with at least 30 points by starting his drive from well behind the 3-point arc after getting the inbounds pass from Paul George. He drove past Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll and gave Oklahoma City the one-point lead.



Westbrook made 12 of 27 shots and scored eight of Oklahoma City's last 12points down the stretch. George added 28 points for the Thunder, who outscoredthe Nets 35-23 in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn's Joe Harris tied a career highwith five 3-pointers en route to 19 points.



Orlando Magic 99 - 105 Sacramento Kings



Garrett Temple scored 17 of his career-high 34 points in the final six minutes, rallying Sacramento to victory over Orlando.



Temple easily surpassed the 23 points he tallied twice previously in his NBA career, helping the Kings snap an eight-game losing streak. Sacramento, which entered the game with the worst record in the NBA, rested Zach Randolph and George Hill. Willie Cauley-Stein had 21 points for the Kings.



Evan Fournier scored 22 points to lead the Magic.