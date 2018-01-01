Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson says he has no intention of quitting his position, despite his side becoming the second team in NFL history to go through a season without winning.

Their 0-16 record puts them alongside the Detroit Lions, who previously set that unwanted run of losses in 2008.

The Browns officially ended 2017 without a win on the back of a four-point defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The result leaves Jackson with an overall record of 31 losses in 32 games since he took over at the club, with his only victory coming against the San Diego Chargers in December of 2016.

The Browns had an opportunity to snatch a victory, but wide receiver Corey Coleman fumbled a pass with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The turnover allowed the Steelers to run down the clock and secure the win.

But despite the demoralising situation, Jackson says he is determined to remain in charge and try to work through this difficult period.

"We're going to get this thing fixed," he said during a post-match press conference, "that's what I'm here for. No question in my mind about that.

"I don't think anyone else could have done this job, I've said that before. I don't think anyone else could have stayed in this job for two years and be 1-31. A lot of coaches would have said they'll go after last year. I know that.

Corey Coleman fumbling possession

"I'm not walking out on these players or this organisation. I came here to win, we're going to get this thing turned around and we're going to get to winning.

"I understand where our fans are and hopefully in time that will change. They don't like it now, I don't like it anymore than they do but this is the hand that we're dealt and we've got to fix it."

He added: "I don't think it's fair on any NFL team to be in this situation. We're 0-16, that's not good let's just be honest. But this team never quits. This team has never not given me effort, they've never not worked.

"We're just not there yet, we're not where we need to be. I appreciate what they've done. It's unfortunate to be in this situation but at the same time, there's going to be some growth from this. I think it hurts them to the core about where we are."

"Our guys played hard and I've said that all year. This football team has given me everything they have, I know that."