Patriots 26 Jets 6

The New England Patriots locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage in the playoffs with a 26-6 victory over the New York Jets in arctic conditions at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The AFC East champion Patriots wrapped up their regular season at 13-3 to secure the conference's top spot for a second consecutive season and the seventh time overall.

Dion Lewis totaled 133 yards (93 rushing, 40 receiving) and scored two touchdowns while Tom Brady completed 18-of-37 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots.

The 40-year-old Brady came out of the game in favor of backup Brian Hoyer with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter.

New York (5-11) finished last in the AFC East for the second straight season and the third time in four years.

Vikings 23 Bears 10

Minnesota had a few flaws in their offense and special teams during a 23-10 win over the Chicago Bears, but the Vikings will have an extra week to work on them before opening the playoffs at home.

The Vikings (13-3) clinched a first-round bye with the win over Chicago and may have spelled the end for Bears head coach John Fox, who is widely expected to be dismissed after his team finished 5-11.

Minnesota's last bye in the first round came in the 2010 playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers 28 Cleveland Browns 24

The wretched Cleveland Browns completed a season of complete futility when they lost again on Sunday, if only narrowly, which means coach Hue Jackson can go jump in the lake.

After Cleveland went 1-15 in the 2016 season, Jackson vowed that he would swim in icy Lake Erie if the team did not improve in 2017.

But improve it did not. Instead, the Browns pulled off the difficult feat of actually regressing, becoming only the second team in NFL history to go 0-16, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions.

"Let's just be honest and put it out there, I'm disappointed, I'm pissed off, because I never saw this being this way in two years here, ever." Jackson said recently.

"I made that statement (about swimming in the lake). I got to back it up."

Colts 22 Texans 13

Indianapolis running back Frank Gore rushed for 100 yards on 24 carries to help lead the Colts to a 22-13 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts limited the Texans to 209 total yards and got a safety. Each AFC South team finished with a 4-12 record.

Jacoby Brissett completed 15-of-24 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown for Indianapolis.

Lions 35 Packers 11

Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and also caught a two-point conversion as the Detroit Lions closed out their season with a 35-11 romp over the depleted Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Ford Field.

Stafford, who completed three passes of over 50 yards, went 20 of 29 through the air for 323 yards. Golden Tate caught seven passes for 104 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown reception. Marvin Jones Jr. hauled in four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Both receivers exceeded the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Kenny Golladay had a 54-yard touchdown catch for the Lions (9-7) in what may have been head coach Jim Caldwell's final game with the franchise. There has been heavy speculation that Caldwell will not be retained for a fifth season.

Ziggy Ansah led the Lions defense with three sacks.

Cowboys 6 Eagles 0

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brice Butler early in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Cowboys held on for a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at frigid Lincoln Financial Field.

Despite having already been eliminated from playoff contention, the Cowboys still finished with a winning record at 9-7.

After last week's ineffective performance in a 19-10 win over the Oakland Raiders, coach Doug Pederson opted to bring back starter Nick Foles against the Cowboys.

Foles didn't perform well once again, going 4 of 11 for 39 yards, one interception and a miniscule 9.3 quarterback rating.

Giants 18 Redskins 10

The New York Giants scored two touchdowns in just over two minutes as they topped the Washington Redskins 18-10 in the regular-season finale Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants' first score came when running back Orleans Darkwa (below) scampered 75 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the opening drive. However, the ensuing point-after attempt by Aldrick Rosas was blocked.

The Giants then got an interception by linebacker Kelvin Sheppard, who picked off Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins' pass intended for receiver Josh Doctson. Sheppard returned the interception 12 yards to give the Giants the ball on the Washington 19-yard line.

Two plays later, Eli Manning connected with receiver Hunter Sharp for a 16-yard touchdown reception to make it 12-0 after the two-point conversion fell short. Manning was making his 216th appearance, which ties Hall-of-Fame defensive end Michael Strahan's franchise record for the most games played in a Giants uniform.