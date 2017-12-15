Brock Osweiler engineered three touchdowns and powered the Denver Broncos to a 25-13 comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts.
The quarterback was brought into the game when Trevor Siemian injured his shoulder in the first quarter, and brought his side back from a 10-point deficit.
He completed 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran for an 18-yard touchdown.
The game marked a second victory in five days for the Broncos following an eight-game losing streak.
Brock Osweiler stepped in and delivered a near-perfect performance on #TNF. Coupled with 158 rushing yards from C.J. Anderson, the @Broncos upended the Colts, 25-13!— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2017
