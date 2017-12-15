Brock Osweiler engineered three touchdowns and powered the Denver Broncos to a 25-13 comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts.

The quarterback was brought into the game when Trevor Siemian injured his shoulder in the first quarter, and brought his side back from a 10-point deficit.

He completed 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran for an 18-yard touchdown.

The game marked a second victory in five days for the Broncos following an eight-game losing streak.