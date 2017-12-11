Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that Wentz, who was among the favourites for MVP honours, had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, according to the Eagles' official website.

The injury took place during Sunday's 43-35 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, which took Philadelphia's record for the season to 11-2 and wrapped up their first NFC East title in four years.

During the game Wentz set a franchise record for most touchdowns in a single season, boosting his tally by four to 33.

The 24-year-old will be replaced by back-up Nick Foles for the rest of the season, as the Eagles battle for the number one seed before attempting to lift their first Super Bowl.