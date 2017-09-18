Younghoe Koo missed a last-gasp field goal for the second successive game as the Los Angeles Chargers lost their home opener 19-17 to the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie Koo could have sent last weekend's match at Denver into overtime had he not seen a retaken 44-yard kick blocked by Shelby Harris.

The South Korean-born kicker found himself in the same position here with five seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, but this time he put his effort from an identical distance wide and the Dolphins held on.

By contrast, Miami kicker Cody Parkey converted four field goals - the last one from 54 yards with just over one minute remaining.

Following a loss in their opening game, reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots bounced back with a win against the New Orleans Saints.

An impressive display from Tom Brady, who threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter - a career first for the quarterback - helped the Patriots to a 36-20 victory.

The 40-year-old completed 30 out of 39 passes for 447 yards without an interception.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos' Trevor Siemian equalled a career-best with four touchdown passes in a game that saw his side triumph 42-17 over the Dallas Cowboys.

The same could not be said for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who managed a career-low eight yards from nine carries.

Despite signs of a fightback from Dallas in the second quarter, with Dez Bryant claiming a touchdown in the early stages, the Broncos went on to score two touchdowns in the third to set up the win.

After an hour-long lightning delay, Aqib Talib sealed victory when he intercepted Dak Prescott in the end zone and returned the ball 103 yards for a touchdown.

Elsewhere, the Oakland Raiders put in a dominant performance to beat the New York Jets 45-20 and make it two wins from the first two games for the first time in 15 years.

Marshawn Lynch starred in his debut home game with the Raiders, scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

Rookie Kareem Hunt continued his stunning start to the season as he scored two touchdowns to help the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 win in a tightly-fought contest with the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Pittsburgh Steelers triumphed 26-9 at home to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chicago Bears were rolled over 29-7 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Washington Redskins claimed a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons overcame the Green Bay Packers 34-23.

Little action was seen in the Carolina Panthers' 9-3 win over the Buffalo Bills, while the Seattle Seahawks triumphed 12-9 against the San Francisco 49ers.