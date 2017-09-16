JJ Watt of the Houston Texans has raised over $37m for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, after the storm struck the Houstan area last month.

Harvey caused huge devastation throughout Texas, and was the strongest storm to hit the state since 1961.

Watt closed his relief fund on Friday, which gathered a total of $37,097,248 from in excess of 200,000 donors.

The Houston defensive end has posted a message on the crowdfunding website, in which he expressed his gratitude to those who donated to the cause.

"There are not enough words to thank you all for your generosity. If there is one thing that I have taken away from these last few weeks, it is the reassurance of how much good is out there in our world.

"When times are the toughest, humanity stands at its strongest and you have all helped to prove that emphatically.

"There are many places you could have donated your hard-earned money and I’m honoured you have chosen to join this effort to support the people who were affected most by Hurricane Harvey. Please keep this spirit of helping one another alive. The world is a better place when we all take care of each other."

Speaking to the NFL network, he explained that he finished the fundraising on Friday to allow adequate time to plan the next move.

"I'm meeting with organisations and people that are in Houston, because we're trying to make sure the money stays in Houston and the surrounding areas and it goes directly to the people, not to overhead cost.

"So I'm working with organisations and I'm going to get the best organizations in each category that I want to help. Things like rebuilding houses. Things like food. Things like schools for the kids. Making sure that we take care of all these different areas."