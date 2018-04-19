The US Open will become the first grand slam tournament to be broadcast solely on a digital platform in Ireland and the UK after it was announced Amazon Prime Video has signed a five-year agreement.

The deal with the United States Tennis Association begins this year and runs until 2022 and follows on from a similar contract signed between Amazon and the ATP.

The digital broadcaster has non-exclusive rights to this summer's Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club and the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne and will begin a five-year exclusive deal to show 37 ATP tournaments next year, taking over from Sky.

Alex Green, Prime Video Europe's managing director of channels and sports, said: "We are proud to partner with the USTA to add the US Open to the growing portfolio of sports available on Prime Video.

"This prestigious event, along with the other exciting tennis coming this year and next, makes Prime Video a destination for tennis fans in the UK and Ireland."

Sky held the UK broadcast rights for the tournament for 25 years until letting them go in 2016, with Eurosport showing the event for the last two years.

Tennis is Amazon Prime's first major foray into live sports broadcasting in the UK and Ireland, with their output also including a weekly NFL game, beach volleyball and a number of documentaries.

Despite speculation the online retailer or Facebook would bid for Premier League rights, all the UK packages remained on television.