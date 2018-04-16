Britain's Dan Evans is set to make his comeback from a one-year doping ban at the Glasgow Trophy ATP Challenger event in April.

The 27-year-old, who tested positive for cocaine last April, has been handed a wildcard into the qualifying draw for the tournament, which starts at Scotstoun Leisure Centre on April 28.

Evans said: "I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this difficult period. I have learned a lot about myself in my time away from the game, a sport that I love very dearly.

"I am now committed to training hard, resuming my career and getting back to where I was, although appreciate this will take time. If there is a lesson to be learned here it's that it is every athlete's responsibility for what they put into their bodies.

"I am grateful to those who have stood by me, the fans and the LTA for the opportunity to compete again.

LTA performance director Simon Timson said: "The LTA condemns any form of doping, which has no place in our sport.

"We have been having regular contact with Dan and he has shown genuine commitment to getting his tennis career back on track.

"We have provided a structured programme of sports science and medicine support to help his journey since Dan became eligible again. He has passed our agreed checks over the last six weeks and it is on this basis we have agreed to provide him with a place in the qualifying tournament for the upcoming ATP Challenger event in Scotstoun from April 28.

"Dan has reflected on his experience over the last year, and has begun to support the development of the LTA's anti-doping education materials to help emerging young players avoid similar mistakes.

"Our continued support will be entirely dependent on a non-negotiable commitment to ongoing monitoring."