Ireland's Davis Cup relegation play-off tie against Norway is delicately poised at 1-1 ahead of Sunday's final round of games in Oslo.

Peter Bothwell fought back from losing the first set to beat Viktor Durasovic 3-6 6-2 6-3 in the first rubber.

Eighteen-year-old Simon Carr find the going tougher against Casper Ruud, losing 6-2 6-1 in just under an hour.

Carr and Bothwell will partner up in doubles against Durasovic and Ruud tomorrow, followed by reverse singles with Carr facing Durasovic and Bothwell taking on Ruud in the final rubber.