An American player vented her frustration over a lack of bananas in a first round match at the Australian Open, which she lost in straight sets.

10th seed Coco Vandeweghe was hit with a code violation by the umpire after taking too long to resume play at the end of the first set, saying that she was waiting for the bananas to arrive.

"How are they not on court? I mean, that's not my fault," she was heard saying in a Yahoo Sports video to the umpire.

"Why do I have to play under a different set of rules? Id on't have to make myself uncomfortable because it's ill-prepared. I have needs and it's not my fault that this court is ill-prepared.

"I don't understand why you're being so rude about it, I'm being very cool."

The bananas were eventually delivered and Vandeweghe asked if she could take a bite before the restart. The umpire refused her request and issued the code violation for time-wasting.

Vandeweghe, who was a semi-finalist at the tournament last year, said she had been confined to bed for four days prior to her first-round game against Timea Babos from Hungary.

Later in the tie, the American received a second code violation after appearing to swear at Babos, who won the game 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.