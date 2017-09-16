Brazilian tennis player Guilherme Clezar has been fined £1,100 for a gesture he made during a match in the Davis Cup.

Clezar previously said he meant no racial offense when he was seen stretching his his eyes in the direction of a line judge, after successfully challenging a line call in a match against Yuichi Sugita of Japan.

The ITF has since issued a fine to the 24-year-old for what they have described as 'unsportsmanlike conduct.'

Essa foi a reação de Guilherme Clezar quando um juiz de linha errou uma marcação contra o brasileiro. pic.twitter.com/37pbcPLuif — Alexandre Cossenza (@saqueevoleio) September 15, 2017

The statement goes on to say:

"The incident was reported after the match and the TV footage was then reviewed by the tie referee.

"Clezar issued a written apology. The ITF condemns all forms of offensive behaviour."

Clezar published his statement on the Brazillian Tennis Confederation Facebook page, in which he said he "never had the slightest intention to be aggressive, racist, prejudiced."

He added that while he meant no disrespect, he expressed his 'most sincere apologies' for his actions.

"We have been extremely well received here and I have an excellent relationship with all tennis players from many different countries on the circuit.

"Even though I didn't mean any prejudice, I recognise the gesture doesn't ring true with the attitudes of respect, enthusiasm, solidarity, emotion and many other things that sport means to us and I want to express my regret and my most sincere apologies."

Clezar lost the World Group play-off match, 6-2 7-5 7-6 (7-5).