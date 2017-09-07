Roger Federer conceded he was not in the right shape to challenge for another grand slam title as an elusive US Open clash with Rafael Nadal slipped away again.

After the Spaniard defeated Andrey Rublev, it seemed virtually nailed on that New York would witness a first meeting between two greats of men's tennis in the semi-finals.

Juan Martin del Potro, sick and exhausted after his epic comeback to beat Dominic Thiem on Monday, surely would not have it in him to beat the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion.

But the Argentinian again showed what a huge heart he possesses, saving four set points in the third set tie-break and going on to win 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10/8) 6-4.

This is the sixth time Federer and Nadal have come within one match of meeting in New York.

Federer insisted it was his physical struggles, along with the form of del Potro, that decided the match.

The 36-year-old arrived in New York nursing a back problem but appeared to have put the doubts behind him after surviving two five-set matches in the opening two rounds.

"In some ways I'm actually happy I made the quarters, so I'm not disappointed, because it's been a good run this year already," he said.

"Unfortunately I ran into a guy who was better than me today. Juan Martin deserves it more. I feel I have no place in the semis and he will have a better chance to beat Rafa.

"The way I played or am playing right now, it's not good enough in my opinion to win this tournament. It's better I'm out and somebody else gets a chance to do better than me."

Federer

Del Potro was the first opponent Federer had faced this tournament who had ever beaten him, and eight years on the Swiss had not forgotten the grand slam title that got away.

Federer led del Potro by two sets to one looking for his sixth straight title at Flushing Meadows in 2009 only for the Argentinian to fight back and lift his first grand slam trophy.

At that stage it seemed inconceivable it would remain his only one but he began to struggle with wrist problems the following season and, four operations and two comebacks later, the search for his old game goes on.

Del Potro, who will play his first grand slam semi-final since Wimbledon in 2013, said: "I think I played my best match of the tournament.

"I did everything well, I served so good, I hit my forehand as hard as I can. I think I played a great match and I deserved to win in the end.

"I cannot believe I’ll play another semi after all my injuries, all my surgeries. And especially to play here in New York. It's my favourite tournament, my favourite city to play tennis."

The result also means Nadal will stay world number one. It would have been on the line had he clashed with Federer - another chance missed in the battle that might have been, and probably now never will be.