Denis Shapovalov vowed to return to New York and "do some damage" after his US Open adventure ended in a fourth-round defeat by Pablo Carreno Busta.

The 18-year-old Canadian has been hailed as the future of tennis and compared to a young John McEnroe - including by the man himself - during his run at Flushing Meadows.

It is hard to see Shapovalov as anything other than a future grand slam champion given his armoury of exciting weapons and competitor's mentality.

But he will have to wait a little longer after 12th seed Carreno Busta, the highest-ranked man left in the bottom half of the draw, battled to a 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/3) victory.

The impact Shapovalov has made was demonstrated by the fact this was his third match in a row in Arthur Ashe Stadium, a privilege usually reserved for slam champions rather than teenage qualifiers.

Busta will next face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who followed up his victory over Marin Cilic by defeating 16th seed Lucas Pouille 7-6 (7/3) 7-5 2-6 6-2.

At 5ft 7in, Schwartzman is the smallest man to reach the quarter-finals in singles at a grand slam since Jaime Yzaga here in 1994.

Schwartzman looked to be in trouble in the third set when he began to feel pain in his right leg but he fought through it impressively.

The 25-year-old said: "I am really surprised because I was just thinking about the leg in the fourth set. Maybe Lucas, as well. That's why he can't deal well with it in the fourth."

South African Kevin Anderson is through to the quarter-finals for the second time in three years after beating Paolo Lorenzi 6-4 6-3 6-7 (4/7) 6-4.

Anderson surrendered his record of not having lost a set or a service game this tournament but remains a strong contender in the very open bottom half.