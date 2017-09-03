Top seeds Rafa Nadal and Karolina Pliskova survived early wobbles to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

Two-time champion Nadal lost the first set but soon took control to record a 6-7(3) 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory over Argentine Leonardo Mayer on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 31-year-old Spaniard will meet Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov for a place in the quarter-finals.

Nadal plans to attack Dolgopolov, who has been impressive so far at Flushing Meadows, beating 15th seed Tomas Berdych and Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the previous rounds.

"I need to play aggressive. I need to feel that when I'm hitting the forehand, he's not able to take advantage on the point. That's going to be my goal," said Nadal.

"You need matches like this. Now I have the opportunity to compete again, to try to do it well."

Pliskova, a runner-up last year, moved another step closer to a first grand slam title with a 3-6 7-5 6-4 comeback win over China's Zhang Shuai.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was eliminated by Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-2, bowing out in a hail of 38 unforced errors at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Ostapenko, seeded 12th, later complained of nausea and illness during the match.

After two marathon five-set encounters, Roger Federer's bid for a sixth US Open title was back on track with an impressive 6-3 6-3 7-5 victory over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

Federer will next face German Philipp Kohlschreiber, who has not beaten the Swiss in their previous 11 meetings.

Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 winner, reached the second week without dropping a set, following a clinical 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over 11th seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Standing between Del Potro and a return to the quarter-finals is sixth seed Dominic Thiem.